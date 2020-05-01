Number of confirmed cases climbs in county

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were identified in Henry County on Friday, May 1, according to Nancy Bell, public information officer with the West Piedmont Health District.The virus was identified in a man in his 20s, according to the release.The man had not knowingly been exposed to the illness and reported no travel history. His close contacts were identified and quarantined, Bell wrote.A woman in her 40s also was deemed to have the virus, according to the release.She had no travel history and there was no known exposure, according to the release.Her close contacts were identified and have been quarantined, Bell added.