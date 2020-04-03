NRV United Way awards first round of COVID-19 impact fund money

CHRISTIANSBURG — In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of the New River Valley created a COVID-19 impact fund to support local nonprofits who are in turn supporting individuals and families in the New River Valley impacted by the coronavirus.

These funds will facilitate community efforts for service providers by allowing them to access funds from one collaborative source during this crisis. Thanks to the generous donations received to date, on Thursday, March 26, United Way NRV was able to distribute funds to two community agencies: the Community Health Center and Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread.

The Community Health Center was awarded $2,750 from the impact fund. The health center of the New River Valley is a non-profit healthcare organization that serves uninsured individuals, as well as people who are insured with Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance like Anthem.. The health center is key to keeping the local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Patients with injuries and routine illness can go to the health center for care, keeping them out of emergency rooms and freeing up crisis personnel for patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, an agency with the mission of providing daily meals in its dining room and through Meals on Wheels, was awarded $2,000. This money will be used to provide more than 100 meal boxes to their clients. Distribution of the boxes will be in lieu of take-out meal service for community members most vulnerable to the impact of the virus or who have been placed on in-house isolation. This will serve as an alternative to take-out meals to encourage vulnerable or ill neighbors to remain in their homes while still receiving requests. Requests will be taken by phone and boxes will be delivered weekly by volunteers from the Radford Sheriff’s Department.

Dora Butler, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread’s program manager said, “We want to thank United Way of the New River Valley for everything. We are extremely grateful for their support.”

United Way will continue to review applications requesting financial help from the COVID-19 Impact Fund. To access the application, agencies can go to the United Way website or email info@unitedwaynrv.org.

Donations are also being accepted on United Way’s website.

United Way of the New River Valley is a non-profit organization with the mission of uniting local people and resources to improve lives in the New River Valley. The organization has three impact areas: strengthening families and youth, self-sufficiency and health and crisis intervention.

