NRV Home builders announce winners of Lego home building content

CHRISTIANSBURG — The New River Valley Home Builders Association has announced the winners of its first-ever LEGO Home Building Contest. Kids ages 3-17 from throughout the New River Valley were invited to submit entries of their best custom home creation. More than 90 submissions were received, and winners were chosen from among four age groups.

The winners from their respective age groups were Caedmon Skiles, 3, in the 3-5-year-old group; Lyla Causin, 6, in the 6-8-year-old group; Wyatt Semones, 11, in the 9-11-year-old age group; and Jeremiah Allen, 13, in the 12-14-year-old age group. The honorable mention winner was Lucas Sawyers, 11.

Entries were judged over several days by members of the NRVHBA, as well as a former senior LEGO Model Maker. Each entry received scores based on overall design, the best use of LEGO elements and the “cool factor” (overall creativity and originality).

Each age group winner received a $25 gift card to either Imaginations Toy & Furniture in Blacksburg, Adventure Hobbies and Toys in Christiansburg, or The Bread Basket in Floyd. Winners were notified via email and have been announced on the NRVHBA Facebook page.

