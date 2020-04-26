NRV Community Foundation awards $25,000 to nonprofits

Christiansburg’s Community Foundation of the New River Valley has awarded $25,000 in its first round of grants to NRV nonprofits affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation first announced its COVID-19 Response Grant Program in late March and received more than 75 applications in the first few weeks. The program awards grants of up to $2,000 to NRV charitable organizations to help them navigate the pandemic.

Many of the nonprofit organizations are seeing increased demands for services or having to make changes as to how they deliver services or cover operational expenses. In response, the foundation’s leaders elected to direct a significant portion of grant funding available from its endowed funds in 2020 to COVID-19 response grants through a flexible system that allows organizations to use the grant money where it is needed most.

The program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits that serve the New River Valley or units of the local government such as schools or libraries. Organizations complete a simple online application, and grants will be awarded roughly monthly until the funding is exhausted. The next set of grants will be awarded in mid-May. Agencies may apply at cfnrv.org/grants.

Jessica Wirgau, the foundation’s executive director, said, “We are thrilled to be able to respond to the needs of our community during this time. We know that COVID-19 is not something that organizations were prepared for. These grants will make a true impact in meeting the needs of our community to keep doors open, to keep food on the shelves for clients in need, and to transition essential services online.”

In addition to the COVID-19 Response Grant Program, the foundation is hosting regular nonprofit listening sessions to understand community needs and is encouraging nonprofits to register for and utilize the GiveLocalNRV platform to share their needs and raise much-needed funds.

GiveLocalNRV is an online platform that allows donors to give easily and securely to dozens of local charities. While the site is gearing up for its annual online giving day on June 24, donors can support local charities on the site right now. More information is available at the foundation’s offices at 990 Cambria St. in Christiansburg, by calling 540-381-899 or by visiting cfnrv.org/partnerships-initiatives/covid-19/.

The foundation welcomes contributions to support the COV-19 response grant program. To make a tax-deductible gift to www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or mail a check payable to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Please mark “COVID Response” in the memo line. For additional information on how to give to this program, contact Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.

The first grants went to the following nonprofit organizations:

Apple Ridge Farm: $2,000 from The Young Professionals Fund to support starting Apple Ridge Farm Virtual Camp and equipment to support virtual efforts.

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to support virtual mentoring activities for kids, food boxes and “Club to go” kits to students.

Free Clinic of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund to support essential personnel and services.

Giles County Public Schools: $1,000 from the Giles Fund to provide enrichment supplies with meals delivered to school-aged children.

Lyric Council: $2,000 from the Arts Alliance Endowment to support operations during COVID-19 closure.

New River Valley Agency on Aging: $2,000 from the Giles Fund to support supplemental food boxes and grocery items for 255 homebound clients.

New River Valley Diaper Pantry: $2,000 from the Smart Beginnings NRV Charitable Fund to supply diapers and wipes to 200 families monthly.

Plenty!: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to pay for food and administrative support as demand for food pantry services increases.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to purchase food for clients.

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church (Micah’s Initiatives): $2,000 from Home-Hunger Health and Loving Care to support the cost of purchasing food and necessities for the children and families, and senior citizens in need of assistance.

Valley Interfaith Child Care Center: $2,000 from the Early Childhood Education Teachers Fund and the Children’s Shelter Home Endowment to support core staff and operations.

Warm Hearth Foundation: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund and Homer T. and Beverly A. Hurst Family Fund for personal protective equipment for staff, additional cleaning supplies and staff assistance.

YMCA of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to support staff salaries and core operations during closure.