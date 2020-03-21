NRCC  semester to continue mostly online, spring commencement canceled

New River Community College students were notified on March 17, 2020, of changes for the remainder of the spring semester.

Decisions regarding college operations were based on following guidance provided by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Governor’s office, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Effective Monday, March 23, student instruction will continue as follows:

Current online classes will continue as planned. Faculty will communicate any changes in assignments, due dates, testing requirements, etc.

Most in-person classes will be moved online via Canvas or to another remote delivery format (emails, videos, Zoom meetings, instructional packets, etc.). Faculty will directly communicate delivery format information to their students.

Some performance-based, face-to-face classes will meet in-person, following current CDC guidelines. Faculty will directly communicate important information about these meetings, including meeting times, to their students.

NRCC students should reach out directly to their faculty members with any questions about classes.

NRCC also provided the following guidance to students:

Students who are ill are not allowed on campus and are asked to follow CDC guidance available at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Students who have recently traveled outside of the U.S. or on a cruise ship are not allowed on campus and should follow CDC guidance available at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

All student activities and events are canceled until further notice.

Children are not allowed on campus per college policy.

Virginia Department of Health information is available at: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.

NRCC information will continue to be posted at www.nr.edu and www.nr.edu/coronavirus. Students are encourages to check their college email daily for college updates and communications from their faculty. Students who have not already done so should register for the NRCC Alert at www.nr.edu/alert.

At this time, the NRCC campus in Dublin and the NRCC location at the NRV Mall site remain open. However, per CDC guidelines, anyone who is feeling ill or who has recently traveled outside the U.S. or on a cruise ship are not allowed on campus. Any changes in campus access will be communicated directly to students and posted on the college’s website.