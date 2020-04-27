News Brief: VT coaches, families donate $20,000 to Carilion Foundation virus fund

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente and his wife Jenny, along with men’s basketball head coach Mike Young and his wife Margaret, have donated $10,000 each to the Carilion Clinic Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund.

The $20,000 donation will provide meals for employees at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (CNRV). The coaches and their families are also using this as an opportunity to support restaurants in the Blacksburg community, requesting that the meals be purchased from local restaurants hard hit by the pandemic.

Virginia Tech and Carilion have enjoyed a partnership for many years, and it has never been more important than right now as communities unite to fight this pandemic.

"The support of these coaches and their families means so much to us," said Bill Flattery, CEO of CNRV. "Their generosity speaks volumes to the community pride present in the New River Valley, and we are grateful for their support."