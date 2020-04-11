News Brief: Spring youth ball programs canceled

In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and due to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, the City of Radford, Montgomery County, Pulaski County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg have canceled spring youth baseball and softball programs to include tee ball, coach-pitch and all Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth leagues.

Refunds will be provided to those who have registered for the programs.

For questions, please contact the City of Radford: Call 540-731-3633; Montgomery County: Montgomery County has contacted participants about issuing refunds. Email mcpr@montgomerycountyva.gov.; Pulaski County: Pulaski County has refunded participants. Call 540-674-0107.; the Town of Blacksburg: The Town of Blacksburg will provide a household account credit, check/debit card refund, or check refund (for payments made with cash or check). Call 540-443-1100 or email recreation@blacksburg.gov. The Town of Christiansburg: The Town of Christiansburg will provide a refund or credit to Active Net accounts. Call 540-382-2349.