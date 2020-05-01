News Brief: Montgomery-Floyd library now offers online library cards

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library has added a new way for users to get access to eBooks, eAudio and other digital resources. In addition to its call-in-for-a-card service the library started on March 16, the library now has a register online page.

This is available 24/7 and provides instant access to eBooks and eAudio from Overdrive/Libby, RBDigital, and Hoopla and to our electronic databases such as Career Transitions, Learning Express Library, and Value Line Research Center.

Online cards are valid for 30 days and will be extended to 30 days past the date when the library branches re-open. After the online card expires, the holder will need to come in to any branch with a photo ID and proof of residence to obtain a permanent library card. To obtain the online library card, visit https://www.mfrl.org/cvcard.php.

