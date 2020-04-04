News Brief: Grants to local governments

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $640,972 in funding to four jurisdictions in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District through the Community Development Block Grant program. This funding was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Receiving funding were Blacksburg, $314,277; Christiansburg, $62,234; Radford, $105,448; and Bristol, $159,013.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), who supported the CARES Act, issued the following statement in response to the announcement of the grants: “The CARES Act directed support to local governments to help relieve the strain placed on them by the coronavirus outbreak. Some of our jurisdictions will receive $640,972 of this emergency funding, offering more flexibility for local governments to serve their citizens amid this public health emergency.”