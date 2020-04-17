News Brief: Christiansburg’s clinic among health centers receiving federal funds

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $4,848,350 to health centers in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District for addressing the coronavirus. Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) made the announcement.

The following health centers in the district received money in this round of funding: Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Christiansburg – $619,490; Bland County Medical Clinic, Bastian – $654,440; Clinch River Health Services, Dungannon – $565,175; Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville – $637,205; Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Saltville – $821,510; and the St. Charles Health Council, Jonesville – $853,730.

This Article First Appeared On News Journal. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here