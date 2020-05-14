Radford News Journal

News Brief: Blacksburg police charge man with child porn

Branden Kelley Horton

On Thursday May 7, 2020, officers from the Blacksburg Police Department charged Branden Kelley Horton, 28, of Dublin, Va. for Possession of Child Pornography (Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor).

The warrants were served by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Horton was taken before a magistrate and held without bond.  He is currently being held in the New River Regional Jail.

The Blacksburg Police Department is assisting Montgomery County and Pulaski County sheriff’s offices in the ongoing investigation.

