The Fincastle Herald

Newcomb receives Beaver Dam Farm scholarship

5 hours ago
1 Views
1 Min Read

Beaver Dam Farm has announced that Andrew Newcomb, a senior at James River High School, will receive a $500 scholarship. Newcomb is an active member of the James River High School FFA. He has traveled to Oklahoma and Massachusetts with the program. He plans on attending Dabney S. Lancaster in the fall.
Submitted Photo

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here

Facebook

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Please enjoy four free articles per month.

Subscribe | Login