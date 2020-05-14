The Fincastle Herald Newcomb receives Beaver Dam Farm scholarship 5 hours ago1 Views1 Min Read Our Valley Add Comment Share This! Facebook Beaver Dam Farm has announced that Andrew Newcomb, a senior at James River High School, will receive a $500 scholarship. Newcomb is an active member of the James River High School FFA. He has traveled to Oklahoma and Massachusetts with the program. He plans on attending Dabney S. Lancaster in the fall.Submitted Photo This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here Facebook You may also like The Fincastle Herald Bailey Hall earns President’s Award 11 hours ago The Fincastle Herald Bank of Botetourt hosted two scholarship recipients 17 hours ago The Fincastle Herald Carrington Cottage holds drive-through parade 23 hours ago Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyCommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Share This! Facebook
