New River Health District confirms first COVID-19 death

The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District, based in Christiansburg, has confirmed that a resident of the district who was ill with COVID-19 has died.

District director Dr. Noelle Bissell made the announcement of the death Wednesday. In a formal statement, Dr. Bissell said, “We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. On behalf of all of us at the Virginia Department of Health, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Bissell. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, is strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

No statement as to the identity of the victim of the coronavirus has been made.