New River Community Action emergency assistance programs offer aid

New River Community Actions Emergency Assistance Programs had temporarily discontinued its emergency utility aid program while people had a COVID-19 respite from having their utilities shut off.

Now, that program and other emergency programs are back at to offer aid to individuals and families experiencing financial crises. The agency helps with the following basic needs:

Rental and mortgage payment assistance – up to $700 per year

Utilities payment assistance – up to $500 per year

Food, household supplies, diapers and infant formula – monthly

Assistance is available for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines (example: $52,400 for a family of four).

For information and assistance, individuals may call their local New River Community Action Emergency Assistance Program:

Floyd County: 540-745-2102

Giles County: 540-921-2146

Montgomery County: 540-382-6186 or 540-381-1561

Pulaski County: 540-980-5525

City of Radford: 540-320-7460

New River Community Action staff provide assistance without person-to-person contact.

Also, Due to impact from the COVID – 19 pandemic, New River Community Action’s Emergency Assistance Program Food Pantries are in urgent need of food, infant formula and disposable diapers.

The agency reports the number of families requesting and receiving assistance from the NRCA Food Pantries increased by 30 percent in March 2020 as compared to March 2019.

NRCA Food Pantries need the following non-perishable foods:

Peanut butter, potato mixes (mashed, scalloped, etc.), canned tuna, canned chicken, soups/stews, breakfast cereal, canned fruit, bread mixes (cornbread, biscuits, etc.), spaghetti and sauce.

Food Pantries also need donations of infant formula and disposable diapers (especially sizes 4, 5 and 6) and Pull-Ups.

Donations may be taken to the following locations:

120 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd 540-745-2102

928 West Main Street, Radford 540-320-7460

516 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg 540-921-2146

110 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg 540-382-6186 or 540-381-1561

412 North Jefferson Street, Pulaski 540-980-5525

706 Harding Avenue, Blacksburg 540-951-8134

Donors are requested to call in advance for hours of operation. Donations may be dropped off without entering the Food Pantry buildings.