New COVID-19 cases identified Sunday

Health officials reported that two new cases of the coronavirus were identified in Patrick County on Sunday.

The two cases include a man in his 60s, with known exposure to the virus, according to Nancy Bell, public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District. The man is isolated at home; his close contacts were identified and quarantined.

A female in her 50s, also with known exposure, was the second case identified Sunday, Bell said. The woman also is isolated at home. Her close contacts were identified and quarantined.

