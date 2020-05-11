New COVID-19 cases identified in PC

Two new cases of COVID-19 were dentified in Patrick County on May 11.
The first, a woman in her 30s, had a known exposure to the virus, according tto Nancy Bell, public information officer with the West Piedmont Health District.
Additionally, the woman had a travel history, Bell wrote in a release
The second case was identified in a woman in her 50s, who also had a known exposure to the virus, according to health officials.
Both women are isolated at home, and their close contacts were identified.
