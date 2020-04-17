New COVID-19 cases confirmed

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Henry County, according to health officials.

The man’s close contacts have been notified and isolated, she added.

The second case was confirmed in a woman, also in her 50s, Bell said.

The woman had no known exposure to the illness. She also is isolated at home. Her close contacts were notified and have been quarantined, Bell said.

The two new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Henry County to 10.

The first new case was confirmed in a man who had known exposure to the virus. He is in his 50s, is isolated at home, Nancy Bell, Public Information Officer for the West Piedmont Health District said in a release.