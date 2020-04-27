New cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Henry County

Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Henry County, bringing the total to 15 cases.

A man in his 50s was confirmed to have the illness, according to a release from Nancy Bell, public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District.

The man is believed to have had exposure to someone who has the virus, Bell said in the release.

He is isolated at home, his close contacts have been identified and quarantined, she added.

A woman and a man in their 20s also were confirmed to have the virus, according to Bell.

Each had known exposure to COVID-19 cases, and travel exposure, the release stated.

The two have been isolated at home, and their close contacts identified.

Bell also added that a confirmed case initially reported on April 26 on the Virginia Department of Health’s website for Henry County was actually an Henrico County case and should be corrected on the website soon.

