NASCAR events in Martinsville postponed

As of a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race weekend (May 8-9) at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal health officials for the latest information on the ongoing (COVID-19) coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, NASCAR stakeholders, employees, and our community continues to be our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway.”

For the latest news, including information for fans who had previously purchased tickets, please visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

