Montgomery County development authority to meet virtually Tuesday

The Economic Development Authority of Montgomery County will meet virtually on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at noon.

The EDA Board of Directors will consider adoption of the First Amendment to Agreement of Purchase and Sale of Property between the Economic Development Authority and Zapi, Inc. The amendment proposes to extend the review period for Zapi, Inc., for an additional 60 days to June 19, 2020. The extension of time is warranted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held virtually as the Code of Virginia requires and allows governing bodies to conduct their meetings in manners which are consistent with providing continuity of government in a safe and healthy manner and are consistent with the public safety, health and welfare of the Board of Directors of the EDA and all attendees/ interested parties.

The COVID-19 virus makes it impractical and unsafe for the Board of Directors of the EDA to physically assemble in one location. The virus also makes it impractical and unsafe, as well as potentially life threatening, for the public and the EDA staff to gather in the same location to participate in the scheduled meeting.

In an effort to meet the guidelines that have been outlined by both federal and state government public health and elected officials, the virtual meeting of the EDA can be viewed online at

zoom.us/j/92039545075 or 1 646 558 8656 for audio.

The meeting’s agenda can be viewed at

www.montgomerycountyva.gov/docs/default-source/economic-development-authority-

agendas-and-minutes/agendas/2020/eda_agenda_04212020.pdf?sfvrsn=11acb596_6.