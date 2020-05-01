Minutes of Radford City Council meeting of March 30, 2020

(Editor’s note: These are the latest minutes that have been made available to the public.)

The special meeting of the Radford City Council was convened at 5:00 p.m. in Council

Chambers, 10 Robertson Street, Radford, VA. The Mayor of the City, Raymond David Horton, and all other members of the City Council were present VIA ZOOM: Mrs. Jessie Foster,

Mr. Robert Gropman, Dr. Richard Harshberger, and Ms. Naomi Huntington.

Others present were Mr. David Ridpath, City Manager, and Mrs. Jenni Wilder, City Clerk

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Horton led citizens in a moment of reflection.

NEW BUSINESS:

SUBJECT: Ordinance 1728: Continuity of Government

SUMMARY: The Ordinance outlines the details of maintaining continuity of government during the COVID-19 pandemic and the local declaration of emergency.

ACTION: Mayor Horton made a motion to amend the Ordinance to include the Executive Order

55, Ms. Huntington seconded the motion.

VOTE:

AYES: Mrs. Foster, Mr. Gropman, Dr. Harshberger, Ms. Huntington, Mayor Horton

NAYES: None-0

ACTION: Dr. Harshberger made a motion to approve Ordinance 1728 on the first reading, Ms.

Huntington seconded the motion.

VOTE:

AYES: Mrs. Foster, Mr. Gropman, Dr. Harshberger, Ms. Huntington, Mayor Horton

NAYES: None-0

SUBJECT: COVID-19 Update

SUMMARY: David Ridpath and staff outlined the current landscape of the COVD-19 pandemic in Radford and the NRV, as well as all the steps the city is taking to maintain levels of service and protect citizens and employees.

CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS:

Ms. Foster stated this is a fluid situation and that we are going to keep lines of communication open through this learning curve. Ms. Foster relayed some of the concerns from DSS surrounding the CVOID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Harshberger asked for an update on how the transit system is currently operating.

Mr. Gropman thanked city staff for all they are doing and stated he cannot thank staff enough.

Ms. Huntington stated that through all this the budget is going to be hard this year and that is why it is important for citizens to reach out and comment on what they want to see in this year’s budget. Ms. Huntington thanked everyone for working so hard to keep the city running; she cannot express her gratitude enough.

Mayor Horton expressed his appreciation for all the people in official roles and for all those in the Radford community who are going above and beyond to take care of one another. Mayor Horton encouraged the community to keep up the good work and keep strong.

Dr. Harshberger made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 6:00 p.m. seconded by Ms. Foster.

VOTE:

AYES: Ms. Foster Mr. Gropman, Dr. Harshberger, Ms. Huntington, Mayor Horton

NAYES: None

This Article First Appeared On News Journal. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here