Michael Geary Named Montgomery County emergency services coordinator

Former interim coordinator Michael Geary is now the county’s emergency services coordinator.

Michael Geary, interim emergency services coordinator for Montgomery County, has been promoted to the coordinator’s position full time, effective this past Monday.

"Michael has been a great addition to our team," said Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows. "He has assumed the role of emergency services coordinator seamlessly. He brings both field experience and valued knowledge that align with the county’s goals for the emergency services coordinator position."

Geary began his work with Montgomery County in October 2019, when he was hired by former coordinator Neal Turner to serve as a deputy in the department. Geary assumed the role as interim coordinator when Turner retired at the end of January of this year. Geary has more than five years of experience in emergency services, including serving in various roles with the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad, which he served as chief from 2017 to 2019.

Geary is a native of Richmond who graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2019. He serves in the United States Army Reserve as a member of the 639th Transportation Company and has also served with Roanoke City Fire and EMS as a driver and attendant-in-charge.

Geary’s role with Montgomery County will be to provide support to the county’s 11 fire and rescue departments, to coordinate county-wide training opportunities for volunteers and to provide on-scene support to departments for emergency incidents as needed.