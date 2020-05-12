MCPS announces details of graduation plans

According to Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Miear, the family of every graduating senior will have a front seat to their student’s graduation on May 30, 2020. MCPS will hold a live, socially distanced graduation at Virginia Tech in parking lot I, also known as the cage parking lot.

The school system last Thursday released some details about the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

A stage will be set up at the front of the parking lot. Graduates and their families will arrive in cars, with families arriving at the site together. All cars will park facing the stage for the opening remarks

All cars in a family will travel to the front of the stage where the graduates will exit the vehicles, walk across the stage, and receive their diploma cover. Families will be parked directly in front of the stage while the graduate crosses and will be able to take photos of their graduate from their vehicles.

“This style of graduation will allow our seniors to graduate together while still maintaining social distance. This helps our students, staff, and families to stay safe and healthy,” said Miear.

The graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will begin at the following times:

Blacksburg High School – 8:00 a.m.

Eastern Montgomery High School – Noon

Auburn High School – 2:30 p.m.

Christiansburg High School – 5:30 p.m.

“We are grateful for the many organizations that have worked together to make this graduation ceremony a reality, including Virginia Tech, the Town of Christiansburg, the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, and all of our local law enforcement agencies,” said Miear. “Our community has rallied behind this plan to help make it happen.”

The graduation ceremonies will occur rain or shine. Should lightning cause a delay for any of the graduation ceremonies, they will be moved to Sunday, May 31.

