Marshall, Theodore Clayton

Theodore Clayton Marshall, 79, of Indian Valley Road, Radford, passed away on Easter Sunday, April, 12, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Edith Morris Marshall; three sisters, Hazel Simpkins of Hiwassee, Ocie McNeil of Christiansburg and Helen Young of Christiansburg; a sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Marshall of Indian Valley; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Hedge of Fairlawn.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Lela Lester Marshall; brothers Bennett (Eunice) Marshall of Dublin, John Marshall of Indian Valley and infant brother Bobby Marshall; and a sister, Nellie Hedge of Fairlawn. Although Theodore and Edith had no children, they were deeply loved by many nieces and nephews in the Morris and Marshall families.

Theodore graduated from Willis High School in 1958 and proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was employed by Virginia Foods in Salem and the Radford Army Ammunition Plant while also managing the dairy farm, followed by beef cattle production, on the family farm on the Little River.

Theodore loved farming, John Deere equipment, taking care of his cows (and calling them pet names), mowing/baling hay and growing a vegetable garden. Edith and he were active members of the Bethel United Methodist Church and appreciated the support of the pastors, Mark Miller and Bobby Lorton, and the church family. Special thanks are given to Gene Hall and Basil Reed for feeding and caring for the cattle during Theodore’s hospitalization. Appreciation is also given for the excellent care provided by the Salem VA Medical Center and the special care provided by Dr. Varma.

Theodore Marshall had a humble and gentle spirit that will always be remembered by everyone who knew him. Everyone will also remember his smile and the kindness he showed as he treated others.

Burial will be private in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel UMC, 1060 Lovely Mount Dr., Radford, VA 24141 or the American Cancer Society.

The Marshall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

