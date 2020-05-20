Man injured in mid-week accident

A 20-year-old man was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. for treatment of injuries sustained in a Wednesday accident.

Steve Allen, coordinator of Patrick County Emergency Management, said crews responded to the call at a home on Pilson Sawmill Road around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was pinned between a forklift with industrial sized rubber tires and a truck, Allen said.

Forklifts are often used inside on cement surfaces. However, Allen said the rubber tires are similar to tractor tires, and allow it to be operated on dirt and other surfaces.

Helicopter transportation was not available due to weather conditions, Allen said, and added the man was transported by rescue squad to the hospital.

In addition to Patrick County Fire and EMS, other agencies responding included the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department, the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

