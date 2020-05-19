Local students receive academic honors

Uwem Etuk of Blacksburg was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Etuk was initiated at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus.

Ellen Wood of Radford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Marymount University.

Jacob Hyler of Radford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Arkansas State University.

Rebecca Jaronski of Radford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Oregon State University.

The following local students were honored at the Emory & Henry College’s Masters Awards Day: 1) Mitchell Walters of Christiansburg earned the awards for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in business and for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in health and human performance.

2) Rachel Hatcher of Christiansburg earned the Turner N. Clinard English Award. 3) Morgan Kinder of Radford earned the Dr. Jack Roper Senator of the Year award.