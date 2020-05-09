Local library currently closed, but reading and online resources continue

Shawn Nowlin

Although the Salem Public Library is temporarily closed because of COVID-19, several online resources are available to the community at www.salemlibrary.info. They include, among other things, streaming video, career development and reading recommendations.

The Salem Public Library and their partners throughout the Roanoke Valley Library Consortium also are offering a large variety of free digital options for all ages with a library card. People can get a temporarily e-card by visiting www.rvl.info.

“While closed, library staff have been working hard to continue offering as many of our regular services as possible. We want to make the library a safe, welcoming environment when we reopen,” Benita VanCleave, Customer Services Manager, said. “The finishing touches have been put on our staff room remodel. We want to make it easier for patrons to find exactly what they are looking for.”

She added, “The main concern of the staff is to think of ways that we can continue being of service to the people in the community when we cannot connect in person.”

The library staff’s database pick, “Universal Class,” provides over 500 on-demand courses on a wide range of subjects such as mathematics, writing, business, health, computer software, coding and crafts. The “Career Transitions” database lets people take job interest tests, explore career change options and create resumes, just to name a few. Library employees are using Zoom to strategize ways to better serve the community.

“We understand these are trying and uncertain times for many who face unemployment, isolation and other problems due to the coronavirus,” said Library Director Ann Tripp. “Our own preference would be to work with you face to face or at least over the telephone, but circumstances don’t allow it. Our staff is mainly working from home, but we are available to answer any of your questions.”

For suggestions regarding an escape to all of the COVID-19 news, the Salem Public Library recommends the following:

·Download the latest bestsellers using Overdrive with the Libby App to read or listen to audiobooks in-browser or on your mobile device

·Access free e-magazines using RBDigital website/App.

·Get reading recommendations: Novelist Plus and Novelist K-8 Plus

More than 20,000 books are available at the Salem Public Library. When the day comes when it is safe to again resume normal activity, VanCleave expects a lot of catching up to commence.

“Please know that we are all thinking about our patrons and that we want to help you all as much as possible, so reach out to us by email or Facebook and we will be delighted to talk with you,” she said.

Benita VanCleave, Salem Library Customer Services Manager, contributed to this article

This Article First Appeared On Salem Times Register. View The Original Article Here