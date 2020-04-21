Linkous, Bonnie Jones

Bonnie Jones Linkous, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday,

April 19, 2020. Born on Feb. 7, 1948, to the late Alvie H. Jones and Hazel W. Jones, she was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Jones.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved and faithful husband of 51 years, Pastor Buford D.

Linkous; sons and daughters-in law, Brian D. and Kristina Linkous of Blacksburg and the Rev. Keith W. and Winona Linkous of Dublin; grandson Ethan Price and great-grandson Blake Price of Mississippi; sisters Thelma Shelor, Maggie Jones, and Diane Jones; many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

In addition to being a faithful wife and beloved mother, she was a devoted Christian and pastor’s wife, serving diligently beside her husband for more than 40 years at Lighthouse Family Ministries (formerly Union Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church) in Riner, where her husband continues to serve. She served the church secretary and treasurer for many years. Her absence will be felt deeply by the congregation.

Bonnie was truly one of a kind. She was one of the most thoughtful, generous, and caring individuals you could ever meet. She loved her Lord, whom she had served since she received

Christ at age 4. On this earth, there was no one who meant more to her than her family. But she didn’t stop there, as she showed kindness to everyone she came in contact with. She was a beautiful soul and a bold witness for Christ.

She struggled with many illnesses over the past few years, including having a foot amputated and having to learn to walk on a prosthetic leg. She also had two heart attacks, three bouts with colon cancer and many other health challenges. But she met every single challenge with great resolve and exemplary resilience. She was indeed a mountain of strength. She will be deeply missed by many.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the accompanying federal, state and local social distancing guidelines, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. The family will seek alternative means to allow individuals to express their condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Lighthouse Family Ministries, the church Bonnie loved and devoted so much selfless and immeasurable labor to. Donations can be made and mailed to Lighthouse Family Ministries, 301 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg, Va., 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

