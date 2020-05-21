Library Buzz for May 20 Edition

Are you looking for new reading material? RBdigital offers digital magazines, eBooks, and downloadable audiobooks through their website or mobile app. Visit http://botetourtva.rbdigital.com or download the RBDigital app to your Apple or Android device to create an account and get reading! Registering for an RBDigital account is easy. Just enter your personal information to get started. You will need your library card number to sign up, but if you don’t have it available, contact the library and library staff will assist you.

RBDigital offers a wide selection of eBooks and audiobooks, including some new releases, but what really sets it apart from other services is its collection of digital magazines. With over 70 magazine titles available, you’re sure to find something that appeals to your interests! In addition to the current issue, most magazine titles have several years’ worth of back issues available for checkout. You can check out as many magazines as you wish for as long as you wish, and even customize your settings to automatically check out the next issue of a magazine when it becomes available.

In addition to magazines, RBDigital allows you to check out up to ten eBook and/or audiobook titles for up to 10 days. You can renew a title within four days of its due date if no holds have been placed against it. If a title you would like to read is currently checked out, you can place a hold on that title. When you place a hold on a title, a success message will be displayed, along with your place in line.

For your convenience, RBdigital will automatically check out the title to your account when the title becomes available. An email stating the title is available for download will be sent to the email address you have on file. If you’re interested in a title but don’t want to check it out or place it on hold at this time, you can create a wishlist, which allows you to save audiobook and eBook titles that you may want to check out or reference later.

With RBDigital, you never have to worry about late fees! You don’t even have to remember to return your items. Items will automatically be returned on the due date. Titles will expire from your checkout list on their due date at the exact time they were checked out. If you finish an item before the due date, you can return it early to free up space for more checkouts.

No internet? No problem! You can download titles using your phone’s data plan or public Wi-Fi.

The Botetourt County Libraries Wi-Fi can be accessed 24/7 from our parking lots. Once a title has been downloaded to your device, you can read it offline. To ensure that the app won’t download titles when you’re offline, make sure the setting for “WI-FI ONLY” has been turned on. When activated, this setting prevents titles from downloading via your device’s data plan.

RBDigital has something for everyone, so sign up for your free account today.

Happy reading!

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here