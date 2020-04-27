Library Buzz for April 29 Edition

Do you miss attending events at the library? If so, be sure to join us for our virtual library events! The Botetourt County Libraries are posting new videos online each week so that we can bring our library events to you right in the comfort and safety of your own home. We are currently offering three weekly story times at 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Meagan every Monday, Ms. Jackie every Wednesday, and Miss Jaime every Friday to keep your little ones entertained with stories, songs, felt boards, sign language, and other fun activities. You’ll also enjoy special guest appearances from Mr. Steve and Mrs. Jayne!

Our storytellers are working hard to make quality videos for you and all our patrons. It’s not exactly like hosting a story time at the library. It takes a lot of careful planning, some rehearsing, and a bit of video editing. We are learning to deal with things that aren’t part of a normal story time, such as bad lighting, background noise from family members or pets, and, of course, technical difficulties. The lack of audience participation also creates new challenges because our presenters aren’t able to “feed off the crowd.” We still hope for a crowd, though, so please tune in and watch!

Each week’s story times will follow a different theme. This week’s theme is bedtime, which is fitting because you can now attend every story time in your pajamas! And that’s just the first perk of virtual story times. There’s also no getting up early and struggling to get everyone dressed and ready to go, no wrestling with car seats or strollers, no dealing with traffic or bad weather, and no worrying about being late. All you have to do is grab your favorite stuffed animal, your softest blankie, and settle in for a selection of our very favorite bedtime stories.

If you miss us at 10:30, there’s no need to worry! You can watch the videos of any of our virtual events at your convenience by heading over to the Botetourt County Libraries’ YouTube channel. This also means that if you or your child love a particular video, you can watch it over as many times as you’d like. If you enjoy our videos, we encourage you to spread the word about our virtual events and share our videos with your friends on social media. We want everyone to know that even though our buildings are closed, the library is still here for you!

To ensure that you don’t miss out on any of our virtual events, subscribe to the Botetourt County Libraries’ YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Be on the lookout for new virtual events coming soon, including bilingual story time, Tiempos de Cuentos (Spanish-language story time), STEM activities, and more! We can’t wait until we can all be together at the library again, but until then, we hope that you’ll find these online versions of your favorite library events just as educational and entertaining. Happy watching!

-Audrey Clark

Fincastle Library

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here