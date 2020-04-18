LewisGale implements telehealth options for all outpatient physician practices

LewisGale Physicians is now offering telehealth visits for all specialties in all affiliated physician practices in Southwest Virginia.

Patients may now have a real-time visit with their provider simply using their existing mobile device, or computer, from the comfort of their home. Depending on the patient’s needs, providers will determine whether a telehealth visit is right for them.

“Our number one priority remains caring for those in our community, be it for concerns related to COVID-19, routine annual care, or other health issues our patients will continue to experience. We want everyone to know we remain open and ready to serve you, be it through telehealth or an in-person appointment,” said Michelle Peery, Director of Operations for LewisGale Physicians.

At this time, platforms included in LewisGale Physicians’ telehealth program include Healow (part of our secure patient portal), Apple FaceTime, Google Duo, WebEx Meetings and Zoom.

For more information about LewisGale Physicians’ efforts to combat COVID-19, visit https://lgphysicians.com/covid-19/index.dot.

This Article First Appeared On Salem Times Register. View The Original Article Here