League of Women Voters, NAACP holding virtual candidate forums for Radford

The League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County – Radford City–Floyd County Branch of the NAACP are hosting two virtual candidate forums for the upcoming Radford municipal elections.

Although Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has asked the General Assembly to consider moving municipal elections to November due to COVID-19 concerns, Radford’s City Council and School Board elections are currently set for May 5.

“The League and NAACP responded to requests from Radford candidates for help in reaching voters after the coronavirus shut down public life by organizing the Zoom forums and also creating an online Voter Guide,” according to the League of Women Voters.

The City Council Candidate Forum was held yesterday, Tuesday April 14, using Zoom but was recorded for viewing after the event and can be accessed on-line. The candidates for City Council are: Onassis Burress; Andrew Crane, Dick Harshberger; and Forrest Hite.

The School Board Candidate Forum is set for Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. To register for the Zoom event, log on to:

www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-radford-school-board-candidate-forum-registration-102280172750

The candidates for School Board are: Chris Calfee, Justin Mosby, Jody Ray, Jenny Riffe, and Mary Knarr Smith.

The forums will be moderated by Karen E. Jones.

To submit questions for School Board Candidates prior to the forum, email radfordcandidatequestions@gmail.com.

The Voter Guide, with information and Q&As with all the Radford candidates, is now posted on VOTE411.org. This site is a nationwide League of Women Voters service to provide voters easy access to learn about local as well as national candidates.

