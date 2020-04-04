Laura Norris receives the Salem Museum’s James Simpson Award

Laura Norris was recognized for her lifetime of outstanding volunteer service to the Salem Museum & Historical Society at its annual dinner on December 5, 2019.

The James Simpson Award is the Salem Museum & Historical Society’s highest honor. It is given for outstanding and unusually meritorious service to the organization and the cause of local history. Named after Salem’s founder, the Award was inaugurated in 1987. It has only been awarded to 13 individuals over the past 32 years.

Norris has been an ardent supporter and volunteer for the Salem Museum & Historical Society for over 30 years. She is best known for her hard work and dedication to making the Salem Museum Gift Shop a success. She has taken the Gift Shop into the community, setting up a table to sell ornaments, books, and other items on hot Olde Salem Days, and cold December Saturdays at the Farmers’ Market. She has served on the Board of Directors, planned bus trips, organized events and decorated for the holidays. As a docent, she has greeted untold numbers of visitors over the years, especially welcoming children.

In previous years, the following have all been recognized for their service: Frank Chapman, Dick Fisher, Dave Foster, John Hildebrand, Burks Logan, Woody Middleton, Warren Moorman, Dave Robbins, Willie Robertson, Ginny Savage, Lon Savage and Peggy Shifflett.

Submitted by Frances Ferguson, Salem Museum Executive Director

