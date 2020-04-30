The Fincastle Herald

Land Transfers for April 29 Edition

5 mins ago
0 Views
5 Min Read

The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in March. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

  • Theodore W. Adkins to LJJH Properties, lot, Botetourt South, chain of title, $0
  • Bonnie Allen to Nancy S. Wood, 2 parcels, $339,000
  • Appalachian Prime Properties to Hunter Crigler, lot, Williamsburg Court, $307,428.31
  • Janie O. Baker to Meridian Holdings, LLC, 2 parcels, $72,500
  • Jabez Thompson Beckner to CMH Homes, tract, $40,000
  • Max E. Bertholf to Botetourt Properties, 0.010 acre, $2,500
  • Bildel Corp. to M.W. Dunbar Construction, 2.345 acres, $50,000
  • Katherine Ransone Booze to Shield D. Compton, parcel, $1,000
  • Katherine J. Burch to RAP Holdings, lot, Tinkerview Townhomes, $113,120
  • David P. Carter to Eric S. Bolton, 0.338 acre, $11,000
  • Mark E. Chesser, Trustee to James T. Williamson, 2 parcels, $347,572
  • Evelyn Cox to Nathaniel S. Kingery, lot, Live Oak Woods, $199,500
  • Hunter F. Crigler to Kurt Roy Goddard, lot, Daleville Farms, $220,000
  • Gary W. Crizer to David W. Narwid, lot, Steeplechase, $409,950
  • Cody T. Crowder to William W. Burch Jr., 0.513 acre, $23,729.95
  • Dacal Teljetro Properties to Mark W. Burnette, 2 acres, $110,000
  • Michael Wayne Dudding to William A. Meadows, 11.513 acres, gift deed
  • Melvin I. Dudley to MDBD Properties, 3 parcels, gift deed
  • Melvin I. Dudley to Old Dudley Farm, LLC, 49.655 acres, gift deed
  • Equity Trustees to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2.945 acres, Blue Ridge Estates, $207,604
  • Tamatha L. Farrell to John D. Sutphin, 2 lots, Dal-Nita Hills, $260,000
  • James D. Fitzgerald to Kimberly D. Harvey, lot, White Oak Estates, $237,000
  • Angela St.Clair Flanagan to William t. Turman, 3 acres, $25,000
  • Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.201 acre, $66,000
  • Yvette F. Gibbs to Timothy A. Wright, lot, Stoneridge Townhomes, $208,000
  • Burleigh R. Gilliam to Benjamin Patrick Gilliam, 3 parcels, gift deed
  • Grassroots Maintenance to Brad H. Graybill, lot, Rainbow Forest, $206,000
  • Wesley L. Gwinn to Christie Osborne, 5.397 acres, $40,000
  • Derek J. Hairston to Kenton T. Shonhor, 2 acres, $299,000
  • Wanda M. Hammock, Gdn., to JEH Properties, lot, Forrest Addition, $160,400
  • Benjamin E. Harris to John D. Barnes III, 2 parcels, $130,000
  • Herb Smith Inc. to Mikel D. Curry, 5.703 acres, $67,000
  • Homer Yandle Investments to Mary L. Kelley, no description listed, $87,900
  • Gerald L. Hubbard to Bradley A. Persinger, 2 parcels, $112,500
  • Lisa D. Huffman to Janis L. G. Hoover, 0.381 acre, $185,500
  • Gregory S. Hughes to Jonathan Hartsfield, lot, Brookfield, $329,000
  • Donald A. Humbert to Maxwell E. Newport, lot, Town of Fincastle, $230,000
  • Hungate Fields, LLC to Maurizio Cucci, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $370,000
  • Hungate Fields, LLC to Edward A. Eary, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $365,000
  • Angela G. Italiano to Jacob A. Delp, 6.637 acres, $192,000
  • Amanda R. Jackson to Kelly N. Tyler, 2 lots, Parkview Acres, $180,900
  • Rose Marie Jenks to Jason Seay, 5.345 acres, $305,000
  • Thomas A. Kehr to Angela McGuire, 12.990 acres, $290,000
  • Nathaniel S. Kingery to Danielle Steele, lot, Mountain View Village, $172,950
  • Barry L. Kinzie to DJDKO Holdings, 3 parcels, $605,000
  • Kohler Development Corp. to APIF Virginia, LLC, 0.595 acre, $336,000
  • Tanner Kramzar to Timothy Puckett, lot, Cambridge, $239,900
  • James M. Lawson to Susan A. Lancaster, lot, Apple Tree Village, $299,700
  • Laymore Development Co. to Martha K. Wilhelm, lot, Village at Tinker Mountain, $252,825
  • Josiah D. Leonard to Frank L. Spetich, 2 acres, $253,000
  • Morgan J. Lowman to Stephen A. Sunford, lot, $412,000
  • Erik G. Luna to Michael Richards, lot, $520,000
  • Gary W. Manspile to James Lee Manspile, 4 parcels and 3 parcels, gift deeds
  • Bryan M. Martin to Kera Y. Moore, 0.47 acre, $145,000
  • James F. Martin III to Darren D. Gayler, lot, Woodbridge Estates, $324,000
  • Maven Investments to Shirley E. Fainter, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $294,734.84
  • Maven Investments to Christopher N. Schwallenberg, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $291,635
  • David W. Maxey to Elizabeth E. Maxey, 12 acres, gift deed
  • Stanley R. McFarland to Alston Lucas, 5.895 acres, $125,000
  • Robert A. McRae, Co-Executor, to Botetourt County Historical Society, lot, $0
  • Paul A. Moran to CMH Homes, lot, $27,500
  • Ronald D. Morse to Benjamin D. Althouse, 7 acres, $328,000
  • New Orchard Marketplace to Club Forest Guardian, no description listed, $2,302,089
  • Orchard Anchor to Club Forest Guardian, 8.241-acre tract, $5,697,911
  • Sandra J. Peterson to Tanner J. Kramzar, 2 parcels, $333,000
  • Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Herb Smith Inc., no description listed, $133,500
  • Mark I. Richards, Trustee, to John Howard Burleson, 5.006 acres, $73,000
  • Mary Kendrick Rinker to Michael W. Dudding, 9.045 acres, $118,000
  • S.C. Rossi Co. to Bill E. Fabian Jr., lot, Ashley Plantation, $564,650
  • Michael Sanctuary to Samuel T. Light, 0.975 acre, $125,000
  • Christopher N. Schwallenberg to Jeffrey C. Hartvigsen, lot, Hatherstone, $338,900
  • Mildred H. Sellers to Terry L. Persinger, 17.581 acres, $75,000
  • Sherry V. Sink to Suzanne M. Fitzwater, 2 parcels, $252,000
  • Judy E. Smith to Elvin J. Hostetter, 2.187 acres, $75,000
  • Toby W. Sorrell to John Clark, 2 acres, $32,000
  • Frank L. Spetich II to Trent K. Clugston, parcel, $270,000
  • Mary A. Stickler to Christopher D. Werner, 19.356 acres, $540,000
  • Clarence E. Sutphin to Jacob R. Hodges, 2.507 acres, $37,250
  • Phyllis Hope Austin Tenser to Cody T. Crowder, 1.280 acres, $23,729.95
  • Jeffrey D. Thompson to Scott M. Richardson, lot, Sommersby, $429,950
  • Truist Bank to Richard A. Payne, lot, $220,000
  • US Bank to Emile H. Melkie, unit, Tinkerview Townhomes, $93,000
  • Fulton L. Waid to Robert Arher Waid, 5.9020 acres, gift deed
  • Meredith B. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, 32.5836 acres, gift deed
  • R.A. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, parcel, gift deed
  • Robert A. Waid to Mitchell B. Bowman, 2.102 acres, gift deed
  • Isobelle Watts to Santana M. Helms, no description listed, $120,000
  • Karen D. Weaver to Gary F. Woods, 2 parcels, $420,000
  • Timothy K. Wells to Andrew A. Scott, lot, Wyndemere, $317,000
  • Dale H. White to Jack R. Lewis Jr., 0.599 acre, $265,000
  • Curtis H. Wright Jr. to Tyler H. Painter, lot, Cambridge, $212,500
  • William H. Wymer to Yvonne L. Graham, 1.930 acres, gift deed

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here

Facebook

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Please enjoy four free articles per month.

Subscribe | Login