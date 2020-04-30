Land Transfers for April 29 Edition

The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in March. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.
- Theodore W. Adkins to LJJH Properties, lot, Botetourt South, chain of title, $0
- Bonnie Allen to Nancy S. Wood, 2 parcels, $339,000
- Appalachian Prime Properties to Hunter Crigler, lot, Williamsburg Court, $307,428.31
- Janie O. Baker to Meridian Holdings, LLC, 2 parcels, $72,500
- Jabez Thompson Beckner to CMH Homes, tract, $40,000
- Max E. Bertholf to Botetourt Properties, 0.010 acre, $2,500
- Bildel Corp. to M.W. Dunbar Construction, 2.345 acres, $50,000
- Katherine Ransone Booze to Shield D. Compton, parcel, $1,000
- Katherine J. Burch to RAP Holdings, lot, Tinkerview Townhomes, $113,120
- David P. Carter to Eric S. Bolton, 0.338 acre, $11,000
- Mark E. Chesser, Trustee to James T. Williamson, 2 parcels, $347,572
- Evelyn Cox to Nathaniel S. Kingery, lot, Live Oak Woods, $199,500
- Hunter F. Crigler to Kurt Roy Goddard, lot, Daleville Farms, $220,000
- Gary W. Crizer to David W. Narwid, lot, Steeplechase, $409,950
- Cody T. Crowder to William W. Burch Jr., 0.513 acre, $23,729.95
- Dacal Teljetro Properties to Mark W. Burnette, 2 acres, $110,000
- Michael Wayne Dudding to William A. Meadows, 11.513 acres, gift deed
- Melvin I. Dudley to MDBD Properties, 3 parcels, gift deed
- Melvin I. Dudley to Old Dudley Farm, LLC, 49.655 acres, gift deed
- Equity Trustees to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2.945 acres, Blue Ridge Estates, $207,604
- Tamatha L. Farrell to John D. Sutphin, 2 lots, Dal-Nita Hills, $260,000
- James D. Fitzgerald to Kimberly D. Harvey, lot, White Oak Estates, $237,000
- Angela St.Clair Flanagan to William t. Turman, 3 acres, $25,000
- Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.201 acre, $66,000
- Yvette F. Gibbs to Timothy A. Wright, lot, Stoneridge Townhomes, $208,000
- Burleigh R. Gilliam to Benjamin Patrick Gilliam, 3 parcels, gift deed
- Grassroots Maintenance to Brad H. Graybill, lot, Rainbow Forest, $206,000
- Wesley L. Gwinn to Christie Osborne, 5.397 acres, $40,000
- Derek J. Hairston to Kenton T. Shonhor, 2 acres, $299,000
- Wanda M. Hammock, Gdn., to JEH Properties, lot, Forrest Addition, $160,400
- Benjamin E. Harris to John D. Barnes III, 2 parcels, $130,000
- Herb Smith Inc. to Mikel D. Curry, 5.703 acres, $67,000
- Homer Yandle Investments to Mary L. Kelley, no description listed, $87,900
- Gerald L. Hubbard to Bradley A. Persinger, 2 parcels, $112,500
- Lisa D. Huffman to Janis L. G. Hoover, 0.381 acre, $185,500
- Gregory S. Hughes to Jonathan Hartsfield, lot, Brookfield, $329,000
- Donald A. Humbert to Maxwell E. Newport, lot, Town of Fincastle, $230,000
- Hungate Fields, LLC to Maurizio Cucci, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $370,000
- Hungate Fields, LLC to Edward A. Eary, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $365,000
- Angela G. Italiano to Jacob A. Delp, 6.637 acres, $192,000
- Amanda R. Jackson to Kelly N. Tyler, 2 lots, Parkview Acres, $180,900
- Rose Marie Jenks to Jason Seay, 5.345 acres, $305,000
- Thomas A. Kehr to Angela McGuire, 12.990 acres, $290,000
- Nathaniel S. Kingery to Danielle Steele, lot, Mountain View Village, $172,950
- Barry L. Kinzie to DJDKO Holdings, 3 parcels, $605,000
- Kohler Development Corp. to APIF Virginia, LLC, 0.595 acre, $336,000
- Tanner Kramzar to Timothy Puckett, lot, Cambridge, $239,900
- James M. Lawson to Susan A. Lancaster, lot, Apple Tree Village, $299,700
- Laymore Development Co. to Martha K. Wilhelm, lot, Village at Tinker Mountain, $252,825
- Josiah D. Leonard to Frank L. Spetich, 2 acres, $253,000
- Morgan J. Lowman to Stephen A. Sunford, lot, $412,000
- Erik G. Luna to Michael Richards, lot, $520,000
- Gary W. Manspile to James Lee Manspile, 4 parcels and 3 parcels, gift deeds
- Bryan M. Martin to Kera Y. Moore, 0.47 acre, $145,000
- James F. Martin III to Darren D. Gayler, lot, Woodbridge Estates, $324,000
- Maven Investments to Shirley E. Fainter, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $294,734.84
- Maven Investments to Christopher N. Schwallenberg, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $291,635
- David W. Maxey to Elizabeth E. Maxey, 12 acres, gift deed
- Stanley R. McFarland to Alston Lucas, 5.895 acres, $125,000
- Robert A. McRae, Co-Executor, to Botetourt County Historical Society, lot, $0
- Paul A. Moran to CMH Homes, lot, $27,500
- Ronald D. Morse to Benjamin D. Althouse, 7 acres, $328,000
- New Orchard Marketplace to Club Forest Guardian, no description listed, $2,302,089
- Orchard Anchor to Club Forest Guardian, 8.241-acre tract, $5,697,911
- Sandra J. Peterson to Tanner J. Kramzar, 2 parcels, $333,000
- Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Herb Smith Inc., no description listed, $133,500
- Mark I. Richards, Trustee, to John Howard Burleson, 5.006 acres, $73,000
- Mary Kendrick Rinker to Michael W. Dudding, 9.045 acres, $118,000
- S.C. Rossi Co. to Bill E. Fabian Jr., lot, Ashley Plantation, $564,650
- Michael Sanctuary to Samuel T. Light, 0.975 acre, $125,000
- Christopher N. Schwallenberg to Jeffrey C. Hartvigsen, lot, Hatherstone, $338,900
- Mildred H. Sellers to Terry L. Persinger, 17.581 acres, $75,000
- Sherry V. Sink to Suzanne M. Fitzwater, 2 parcels, $252,000
- Judy E. Smith to Elvin J. Hostetter, 2.187 acres, $75,000
- Toby W. Sorrell to John Clark, 2 acres, $32,000
- Frank L. Spetich II to Trent K. Clugston, parcel, $270,000
- Mary A. Stickler to Christopher D. Werner, 19.356 acres, $540,000
- Clarence E. Sutphin to Jacob R. Hodges, 2.507 acres, $37,250
- Phyllis Hope Austin Tenser to Cody T. Crowder, 1.280 acres, $23,729.95
- Jeffrey D. Thompson to Scott M. Richardson, lot, Sommersby, $429,950
- Truist Bank to Richard A. Payne, lot, $220,000
- US Bank to Emile H. Melkie, unit, Tinkerview Townhomes, $93,000
- Fulton L. Waid to Robert Arher Waid, 5.9020 acres, gift deed
- Meredith B. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, 32.5836 acres, gift deed
- R.A. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, parcel, gift deed
- Robert A. Waid to Mitchell B. Bowman, 2.102 acres, gift deed
- Isobelle Watts to Santana M. Helms, no description listed, $120,000
- Karen D. Weaver to Gary F. Woods, 2 parcels, $420,000
- Timothy K. Wells to Andrew A. Scott, lot, Wyndemere, $317,000
- Dale H. White to Jack R. Lewis Jr., 0.599 acre, $265,000
- Curtis H. Wright Jr. to Tyler H. Painter, lot, Cambridge, $212,500
- William H. Wymer to Yvonne L. Graham, 1.930 acres, gift deed
This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here
Add Comment