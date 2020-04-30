Land Transfers for April 29 Edition

The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in March. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

Theodore W. Adkins to LJJH Properties, lot, Botetourt South, chain of title, $0

Bonnie Allen to Nancy S. Wood, 2 parcels, $339,000

Appalachian Prime Properties to Hunter Crigler, lot, Williamsburg Court, $307,428.31

Janie O. Baker to Meridian Holdings, LLC, 2 parcels, $72,500

Jabez Thompson Beckner to CMH Homes, tract, $40,000

Max E. Bertholf to Botetourt Properties, 0.010 acre, $2,500

Bildel Corp. to M.W. Dunbar Construction, 2.345 acres, $50,000

Katherine Ransone Booze to Shield D. Compton, parcel, $1,000

Katherine J. Burch to RAP Holdings, lot, Tinkerview Townhomes, $113,120

David P. Carter to Eric S. Bolton, 0.338 acre, $11,000

Mark E. Chesser, Trustee to James T. Williamson, 2 parcels, $347,572

Evelyn Cox to Nathaniel S. Kingery, lot, Live Oak Woods, $199,500

Hunter F. Crigler to Kurt Roy Goddard, lot, Daleville Farms, $220,000

Gary W. Crizer to David W. Narwid, lot, Steeplechase, $409,950

Cody T. Crowder to William W. Burch Jr., 0.513 acre, $23,729.95

Dacal Teljetro Properties to Mark W. Burnette, 2 acres, $110,000

Michael Wayne Dudding to William A. Meadows, 11.513 acres, gift deed

Melvin I. Dudley to MDBD Properties, 3 parcels, gift deed

Melvin I. Dudley to Old Dudley Farm, LLC, 49.655 acres, gift deed

Equity Trustees to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2.945 acres, Blue Ridge Estates, $207,604

Tamatha L. Farrell to John D. Sutphin, 2 lots, Dal-Nita Hills, $260,000

James D. Fitzgerald to Kimberly D. Harvey, lot, White Oak Estates, $237,000

Angela St.Clair Flanagan to William t. Turman, 3 acres, $25,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.201 acre, $66,000

Yvette F. Gibbs to Timothy A. Wright, lot, Stoneridge Townhomes, $208,000

Burleigh R. Gilliam to Benjamin Patrick Gilliam, 3 parcels, gift deed

Grassroots Maintenance to Brad H. Graybill, lot, Rainbow Forest, $206,000

Wesley L. Gwinn to Christie Osborne, 5.397 acres, $40,000

Derek J. Hairston to Kenton T. Shonhor, 2 acres, $299,000

Wanda M. Hammock, Gdn., to JEH Properties, lot, Forrest Addition, $160,400

Benjamin E. Harris to John D. Barnes III, 2 parcels, $130,000

Herb Smith Inc. to Mikel D. Curry, 5.703 acres, $67,000

Homer Yandle Investments to Mary L. Kelley, no description listed, $87,900

Gerald L. Hubbard to Bradley A. Persinger, 2 parcels, $112,500

Lisa D. Huffman to Janis L. G. Hoover, 0.381 acre, $185,500

Gregory S. Hughes to Jonathan Hartsfield, lot, Brookfield, $329,000

Donald A. Humbert to Maxwell E. Newport, lot, Town of Fincastle, $230,000

Hungate Fields, LLC to Maurizio Cucci, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $370,000

Hungate Fields, LLC to Edward A. Eary, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $365,000

Angela G. Italiano to Jacob A. Delp, 6.637 acres, $192,000

Amanda R. Jackson to Kelly N. Tyler, 2 lots, Parkview Acres, $180,900

Rose Marie Jenks to Jason Seay, 5.345 acres, $305,000

Thomas A. Kehr to Angela McGuire, 12.990 acres, $290,000

Nathaniel S. Kingery to Danielle Steele, lot, Mountain View Village, $172,950

Barry L. Kinzie to DJDKO Holdings, 3 parcels, $605,000

Kohler Development Corp. to APIF Virginia, LLC, 0.595 acre, $336,000

Tanner Kramzar to Timothy Puckett, lot, Cambridge, $239,900

James M. Lawson to Susan A. Lancaster, lot, Apple Tree Village, $299,700

Laymore Development Co. to Martha K. Wilhelm, lot, Village at Tinker Mountain, $252,825

Josiah D. Leonard to Frank L. Spetich, 2 acres, $253,000

Morgan J. Lowman to Stephen A. Sunford, lot, $412,000

Erik G. Luna to Michael Richards, lot, $520,000

Gary W. Manspile to James Lee Manspile, 4 parcels and 3 parcels, gift deeds

Bryan M. Martin to Kera Y. Moore, 0.47 acre, $145,000

James F. Martin III to Darren D. Gayler, lot, Woodbridge Estates, $324,000

Maven Investments to Shirley E. Fainter, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $294,734.84

Maven Investments to Christopher N. Schwallenberg, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $291,635

David W. Maxey to Elizabeth E. Maxey, 12 acres, gift deed

Stanley R. McFarland to Alston Lucas, 5.895 acres, $125,000

Robert A. McRae, Co-Executor, to Botetourt County Historical Society, lot, $0

Paul A. Moran to CMH Homes, lot, $27,500

Ronald D. Morse to Benjamin D. Althouse, 7 acres, $328,000

New Orchard Marketplace to Club Forest Guardian, no description listed, $2,302,089

Orchard Anchor to Club Forest Guardian, 8.241-acre tract, $5,697,911

Sandra J. Peterson to Tanner J. Kramzar, 2 parcels, $333,000

Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Herb Smith Inc., no description listed, $133,500

Mark I. Richards, Trustee, to John Howard Burleson, 5.006 acres, $73,000

Mary Kendrick Rinker to Michael W. Dudding, 9.045 acres, $118,000

S.C. Rossi Co. to Bill E. Fabian Jr., lot, Ashley Plantation, $564,650

Michael Sanctuary to Samuel T. Light, 0.975 acre, $125,000

Christopher N. Schwallenberg to Jeffrey C. Hartvigsen, lot, Hatherstone, $338,900

Mildred H. Sellers to Terry L. Persinger, 17.581 acres, $75,000

Sherry V. Sink to Suzanne M. Fitzwater, 2 parcels, $252,000

Judy E. Smith to Elvin J. Hostetter, 2.187 acres, $75,000

Toby W. Sorrell to John Clark, 2 acres, $32,000

Frank L. Spetich II to Trent K. Clugston, parcel, $270,000

Mary A. Stickler to Christopher D. Werner, 19.356 acres, $540,000

Clarence E. Sutphin to Jacob R. Hodges, 2.507 acres, $37,250

Phyllis Hope Austin Tenser to Cody T. Crowder, 1.280 acres, $23,729.95

Jeffrey D. Thompson to Scott M. Richardson, lot, Sommersby, $429,950

Truist Bank to Richard A. Payne, lot, $220,000

US Bank to Emile H. Melkie, unit, Tinkerview Townhomes, $93,000

Fulton L. Waid to Robert Arher Waid, 5.9020 acres, gift deed

Meredith B. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, 32.5836 acres, gift deed

R.A. Waid to Robert Archer Waid, parcel, gift deed

Robert A. Waid to Mitchell B. Bowman, 2.102 acres, gift deed

Isobelle Watts to Santana M. Helms, no description listed, $120,000

Karen D. Weaver to Gary F. Woods, 2 parcels, $420,000

Timothy K. Wells to Andrew A. Scott, lot, Wyndemere, $317,000

Dale H. White to Jack R. Lewis Jr., 0.599 acre, $265,000

Curtis H. Wright Jr. to Tyler H. Painter, lot, Cambridge, $212,500

William H. Wymer to Yvonne L. Graham, 1.930 acres, gift deed

