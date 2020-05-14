Lancaster, Ronnie “Bucky”

Ronnie “Bucky” Lancaster, 74, of Salem, went to be with Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 7. Ronnie served his many friends and the community as a barber in Salem for more than 50 years.

Family left to cherish Ronnie’s memory include his wife of 55 years, Donna; two wonderful children, Ted and Teresa; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; as well as special brothers, Bobby and Jerry.

Given the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held in the near future at Ridgewood Baptist Church with Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. Please refer to www.johnmoakey.com, where service times will be posted when applicable.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Ronnie be made to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

View Post From Its Original Site