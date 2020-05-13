Jeep sought in death investigation

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 2010 Red Jeep Compass, with a Virginia Registration of VFV 5461 that is missing from a home in the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.

A female was found dead on Wednesday in the home that is located in Henry County.

County authorities contacted the Virginia State Police around 10 a.m. to ask them to assist with the death investigation, the release stated.

The VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, is investigating.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

View Post From Its Original Site