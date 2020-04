The Botetourt County School Board is seeking input on the desired qualifications for the division’s next superintendent.

The feedback the School Board receives will be used in establishing the superintendent search announcement through the Virginia School Board Association. The survey will close on Friday at 5 p.m.

The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BotetourtCoSearch.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here