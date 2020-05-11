Henry County Enterprise

Henry County employee among confirmed cases

According to Henry County officials, an employee is among those to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

We learned late this morning that a worker within the County Administration Building tested positive for COVID-19,” Henry County Administrator Tim hall said in a statement. The worker hasn’t been in the Administration Building since Tuesday, May 5. As a reminder, our building has been closed to the public since April 1.

Hall said the county is initiating a ‘deep clean’ of the building, and we’ve taken the opportunity to remind employees of the importance of social-distance expectations. These include frequent washing of hands, the wearing of masks, and the maintaining of a six-foot social distance circle.

