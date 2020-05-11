Henry County employee among confirmed cases

According to Henry County officials, an employee is among those to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We learned late this morning that a worker within the County Administration Building tested positive for COVID-19,” Henry County Administrator Tim hall said in a statement. “The worker hasn’t been in the Administration Building since Tuesday, May 5. As a reminder, our building has been closed to the public since April 1.”

Hall said the county is “initiating a ‘deep clean’ of the building, and we’ve taken the opportunity to remind employees of the importance of social-distance expectations. These include frequent washing of hands, the wearing of masks, and the maintaining of a six-foot social distance circle.”

