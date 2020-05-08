Harvest launches incentive program for nonprofits, licensed childcare centers

The Harvest Foundation has partnered with the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to create an incentive program for nonprofit organizations and licensed childcare providers that apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration.

“We want to ensure that local nonprofits and licensed childcare providers are taking advantage of federal resources available during the COVID-19 crisis,” said India Brown, program officer at The Harvest Foundation. “Nonprofit organizations may not be aware that they are entitled to resources that may be marketed toward small businesses.”

The second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program was recently announced.

The incentive program, funded by a $193,500 grant to the United Way, provides one-time incentive payments of $500 to local nonprofits upon successful completion of an application to the Paycheck Protection Program. Nonprofit organizations that already have applied are still eligible for the incentive payment by providing a receipt of application.

This program also provides technical assistance to nonprofits through VITA volunteers, provided by the United Way. These volunteers are on hand to assist with applications and documentation collection for the Paycheck Protection Program. These volunteers receive a $100 incentive payment for each successful application to the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Harvest Foundation to offer this program to the community,” said Philip Wenkstern, executive director of the United Way. “It is incredibly important for as many organizations in the community as possible to take advantage of these federal funding opportunities. Applying for the Payroll Protection Program will enable local nonprofits to continue serving our community at a time of critical need. We hope our community will be poised to take advantage of these resources thanks to applications that have already been created.”

The volunteers that serve the community through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are well-trained and dedicated community servants, Wenkstern added. Each year, they prepare more than 2,000 tax returns at no cost for low-income community members.

“These volunteers have the passion, the knowledge and the expertise necessary to help local nonprofits and childcare centers navigate the often confusing application process,” he said.

Smart Beginnings MHC already is reaching out to local childcare providers to provide assistance with available programs to bolster operations. Virginia leadership recently announced the new CARES funding program to support childcare programs open during the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible childcare programs can receive a monthly payment of $25 times half of their total licensed capacity for each week they provide care to children.

Through Harvest funding, childcare centers are eligible for materials and supplies necessary for continued operation. These could include cleaning supplies, sanitation supplies, materials, and curriculum. Contact Smart Beginnings MHC at (276) 403-5529 to find out more.

“We are in uncharted territory — collectively, this crisis is something we’ve never experienced before in our community,” Brown said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen weeks or months down the road, so it’s important for organizations and businesses in our community to get in the queue for any available resources.”

Brown encouraged nonprofits to immediately start the Paycheck Protection Program application process and contact VITA volunteers by calling (276) 403-5976 or emailing UnitedWayPayrollProtection@gmail.com.