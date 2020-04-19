Harry Collins named VP of lung transplant board

Harry Collins

Harry Collins of Christiansburg has been named the new vice president of the board of directors of the Lung Transplant Foundation (LTF). Collins is president of the LTF Virginia chapter and has been a member of the board since 2014.

“Harry is a great advocate for the lung transplant community,” said LTF president and founder Jeff Goldstein. “We are proud to have him serve in this new role as vice president to help to continue to grow the organization.”

The former Christiansburg council member earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Virginia Tech University. He organized the first annual Lung Transplant Foundation golf tournament in June 2011 in North Carolina. He founded the Virginia chapter of the LTF and also started the first Virginia chapter golf tournament.

Collins was recently elected chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party.

He was diagnosed with COPD and had a bilateral lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center in March 2010.

The Lung Transplant Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of lung transplant patients and their families. This is accomplished by promoting and advancing research to improve long-term outcomes among lung transplant recipients, educating and promoting awareness about organ donation through patient support, education and advocacy.

More information about the LTF is available at lungtransplantfoundation.org.