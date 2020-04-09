Obituaries

Handy, David Wesley

David Wesley Handy, 80, of Salem, passed quietly in the care of the Salem VA Hospital on April 5. An Air Force Veteran, he leaves behind his wife, Marie Hedge-Handy; son, Douglas Handy; granddaughters, Brooke and Megan Handy; brother, Wayne; and sisters, Faye and Francis. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie.

He leaves behind many friends, extended family, a small mountain of golf balls and a collection of hideous ties. Due to current CDC guidelines, chapel services will be privately held. An online service was made available by visiting www.johnmoakey.com at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, for those unable to attend.

Military Funeral Honors and a celebration of David’s life will be announced and conducted at a later date, once public health and safety are more assured.

