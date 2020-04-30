Halstead, Martin Evans Miller “Hoss”

Martin Evans Miller “Hoss” Halstead, 93, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24.

He joins his beloved wife of 52 years, Stella Mae. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Evans Hyatt.

Martin is survived by his three children, Mary Etta Summerville (Donald), Arline Hyatt (Buddy), and Evans (Jennifer); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces – all of whom he loved dearly.

Martin was a pillar of the Salem community. He worked at the Virginia Baptist Children’s Home for 33 years serving as the Business Manager, Athletic Director, Coach and many other duties. During his time at the Home, he was a mentor and “father” to all the children and treated them as if they were his own.

He refereed football for the VHSL over 40 years and also refereed basketball and football for the Salem Recreational Department. Martin carried the chains for Virginia Tech football for 40 years. Martin proudly served in the United States Navy, and was stationed in the Pacific during WWII.

He was a longtime devoted member of Salem Baptist Church where he served as deacon and used his bass voice as a member of the choir. Martin was a man with deep spiritual faith and a Christ-like example to all. Most of all, he loved and served the Lord with all his heart.

The family would like to express its deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and all staff of 6 west, Lewis-Gale Medical Center, who showed so much compassion and gave such great care during this difficult time!

A private graveside service for the family was held on Monday, April 27. A public celebration of Martin’s life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be given in Martin’s name to the Salem Sports Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

