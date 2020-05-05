Hall recognized at EMU ceremony

Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg held its annual student recognition ceremony during finals week. The various recognitions included honors from academic departments, student life and athletics.
Included was Bailey Hall of Daleville, who was presented the Exceptional Leadership Award by Professor Joohyun Lee. Bailey balanced his baseball involvement with his studies in major of recreation leadership and sports studies.
