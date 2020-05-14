Guthrie Insurance gives back to the community

Angie Guthrie-Ponton and LeAnn Shelor Croy, left to right, with Guthrie Insurance presents Darryl Humphries of Craig County’s EMS Department with $700 to purchase a Victory Cordless disinfecting spray gun for their department. Jim Cady, Craig County’s Emergency Management and Services Coordinator, is holding a similar gun that they have been borrowing from CCPS.Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Whether it’s paying forward or giving back, in the small community of Craig County, people are always looking to help one another.

Last week, Guthrie Insurance presented Craig’s EMS team with a check for $700 to purchase a much-needed Victory cordless disinfecting spray gun.

The CCPS had let EMS borrow one of theirs in recent months to add to the intensity of protection the EMS team wanted to provide to Craig County residents.

Now, they are prepared with their own, thanks to Angie Guthrie-Ponton and Erie Insurance, through a new program called “ERIE Agents Give Back – A Social media campaign,” which “promotes all the wonderful things Erie Agents are doing to support their communities.”

Jim Cady, Craig’s County’s Emergency Management and Services Coordinator, said, “Guthrie Insurance and Eric Insurance graciously donated $700 to Craig County Emergency Services to purchase an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer for use throughout the county to protect us from the coronavirus. This will allow us to continue our spraying procedures and disinfect public meeting places throughout the county. We are very thankful for the support these two agencies have given us.”

Ponton added, “This will allow them to disinfect Law Enforcement Vehicles, Sheriff’s Office holding cells, EMS units, fire units and local businesses. The spray gun electrostatically charges the disinfecting solution, so it’s attached to surfaces to kill viruses.”

She said that Eric wanted to give back to the communities that their agencies are located in.

Ponton also explained, “This is a donation through Guthrie Insurance, but Erie Insurance is matching our donations. It is a program where all ERIE agencies located in 12 states are helping to provide support within their local communities in response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

She also noted that the remaining $300 she was given was donated to the Craig County Department of Social Services for the local food bank.

Erie Insurance is also giving back 30 percent in dividends to all personal auto and commercial auto insureds, along with a statewide premium decrease at the renewal of their policy.

“It is great to have a company as Erie Insurance that goes over and beyond to help us to support and give back to our local community during this hard time dealing with Covid-19 and not always about making a dollar,” Guthrie-Ponton said before adding, “It was a great honor to be able to give back to those who are at the forefront of this virus.”

At the beginning of April, Angie decided to start a campaign on Facebook and called it, “I Support Local Businesses.”

“I wanted to give back and showcase Craig County businesses,” she said.

Each week, she posts a local business. As each person responds on the post, the names are given to someone who draws randomly for a free giveaway each Friday. “The responses on Facebook have been overwhelming,” Guthrie-Ponton said.

There have been five weeks of giveaways so far: a six-person family meal to Pine Top, two pepperoni pizzas and a large order of breadsticks from Bibo’s, a $50 Subway gift card, a $50 Lasterday Market gift card and a $100 IGA Express gas gift card.

Guthrie Insurance paid for all the giveaways thus far except for the IGA Express gas card which Richard and Mike Carper wished to donate.

For the next two weeks, local businesses will be providing a $50 gift card from Helms Hardware and a $50 gift card to The Emporium.

Angie Guthrie-Ponton’s business, Guthrie Insurance Agency Inc., is located on Main Street in New Castle. Their mailing address is PO Box 248, New Castle, VA 24127 and contact information is as follows : Phone: 540-864-6688, Text: 540-486-2970, Fax: 540-864-6689 and email – Guthrieinsuranceva.com.

“It is such an honor and blessing to be able to work, live and farm in the community I was born and raised in,” Guthrie-Ponton shared. “Being a part of a community that is so strong, resilient and cares for each other and their neighbors is something you just don’t find anymore. I am proud to live in Craig.”

This Article First Appeared On New Castle Record. View The Original Article Here