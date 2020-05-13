Greenfield Education and Training Center renovation bid awarded

By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors voted last month to award a bid for a renovation project on the Greenfield Education and Training Center.

The winning bid was submitted by F&S Building Innovations. The company’s bid of $896,849 was the lowest out of the nine bids that were submitted. The highest bid, which came from Clark Nexsen Construction, was $1,089,000.

Hughes Associates, the county’s architect, described F&S Building Innovations’ bid as being “a responsive bid” that “included the required guarantee information.” Additionally, the architect said, “based on our knowledge, F&S is a responsible bidder.”

Partial funding for the project was included in the county’s current year budget. An additional appropriation of $540,000 was approved to complete the funding needed for the project.

Other bids submitted for the project came from Price Buildings ($1,102,000), G&H Contracting ($989,800), Lantz ($1,019,000), Building Specialists ($961,000), Charles Perry Partners ($1,067,000), MB Contractors ($926,000), and AVIS Construction ($1,020,000).

The project is expected to be completed in early September.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here