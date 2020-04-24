Gratitude signs thank school employees for their hard work

Few things lift spirits quite like a kind gesture. City of Salem PTAs recently had signs made thanking cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers, administrators and custodial staff for all of their hard work this year. Some signs even say “Salem PTAs Thank City Employees and First Responders.”

Senior Libby Bowman said that her favorite teachers this year were Ms. Harless and Ms. Lewis. “I loved all of my teachers, but those two stood out. Mrs. Harless has always made class fun and interesting, and I’ve known Ms. Lewis for years because she is the mother of my good friend. I had her junior and senior year and she wants us to be prepared for the next chapter of our lives,” she said.

Added senior Ahlea Cobbs, “Chef Shupe, Katie Lewis and Thad Snyder were my favorite teachers this year. They always made the class lively and fun. There was never a dull moment, and you could tell they truly cared about their students.”

When Iman Williams was walking down Main Street last week she noticed some of the PTA signs. After questions from her six-year-old son about why they were there, she took a moment to explain the importance of teamwork.

“I basically told him that when you are building a puzzle, every piece is required to get the job done. The same goes for school employees. Everyone, from the bus drivers to cafeteria workers, has an important role to play each year,” Williams said. “He just smiled and said he wants to be a school employee one day.”

