Graduation plans for Class of 2020 announced

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Mark Miear Friday announced the graduation plans for the schools’ 2020 class.

Graduation will take the form of live, socially distanced ceremonies for all four of the county’s high schools. Graduation will take place at Virginia Tech in the Cage parking lot, the fenced lot at the west end of Washington Street.

The Blacksburg High School ceremony will start at 8 a.m. The Eastern Montgomery High School graduation will begin at noon. Auburn High School’s diplomas will be awarded beginning at 2:30 p.m. The day will conclude with the Christiansburg High School graduation at 5:30 p.m.

The Cage parking lot location will provide enough parking for families to have multiple cars to celebrate each graduate’s accomplishment. Each family can drive up together to the stage and be close enough to take photos as their graduate walks across the stage.

The superintendent advised families that as traffic patterns and times are finalized, that information will be sent directly to the graduates’ families. There will also be a designated area for school staff to attend the graduations so they may watch the students whose lives they have been a part of through their high school careers.

In a final word in making the announcement, Miear extended thanks to the schools’ teachers and staff for their “continued dedication to our students. Your efforts are applauded by our families every day. I hope you feel their support, as well as mine.”