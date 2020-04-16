Governor postpones June primary, asks assembly to move May elections to November

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has requested the general assembly move the May general election and all special elections scheduled for May 5, 2020, to the November 3, 2020 general election date to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The governor also exercised his statutory authority (§ 24.2-603.1 of the Code of Virginia) to move the June primary elections from June 9, 2020, to June 23, 2020.

“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the commonwealth,” the governor said. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair and uniform manner. I urge the general assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”

“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy, and no Virginians should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Governor Northam and his team on a solution that protects both public health and the integrity of our elections.”

Moving the upcoming May elections requires action by the general assembly. The governor’s plan includes the following measures:

There will be one ballot in November.

Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.

All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.

Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020, will continue in office until their successors have been elected on November 3 and have been qualified to serve.

