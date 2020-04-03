Goodwill stores close, donation centers remain open

Officials of the Goodwill Industries of the Valley have made the decision to close their stores. The stores closed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Donation centers will remain open to continue to accept donations so Goodwill can continue to offer virtual services to the public during this critical time. The donations centers will accept donations Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Attended donations centers not located at stores will accept donations Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.

Online shopping is available for Goodwill’s customers at www.shopgoodwill.com/roanoke.

“Goodwill wants the community to know, we are here to help during this crisis,” said Kelly Sandridge, Goodwill’s vice president of brand strategy and external affairs. “We have worked hard over the past week to get virtual services online so the public can have access to both live classes and online training assistance.

“We are still enrolling in training programs for information technology and healthcare, which can also proceed virtually,” Sandridge said. “There is also an online job board of area employers who are hiring during this crisis. By continuing to donate and shopping online, the general public is supporting Goodwill’s ability to continue to provide these services.”

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest and Southside Virginia. Its mission is to help people and families in the communities achieve a better life through work and independence. In 2019, Goodwill assisted more than 38,000 individuals with barriers to success, helped 2,921 people find jobs, and provided training opportunities that resulted 2,550 credentials being earned by individuals participating in Goodwill programs. As of the end of February, Goodwill had already assisted 9,349 people in 2020. Visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.

