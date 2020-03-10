Salem Times Register

Glenvar High Academic Team qualifies for state competition

March 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Shawn Nowlin
shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Submitted photo
From left to right, junior Cecilia Fraticelli, senior Churchill Wilkinson, team sponsor Mike Florek, senior Noah Been and senior Rafid Mirza.

The academic team at Glenvar High School continues to have a great season. This weekend, they will be participating in the Virginia High School League State Championships, or Scholastic Bowl, in Williamsburg, Virginia. To qualify, the team had to win two contests this year: a Sub-Region tournament on January 24 and a Region tournament on February 12.

Mike Florek, a Glenvar High Physics Teacher, is also the coach of the academic team. In addition to making sure that his players are adequately registered, Florek digs up question packets for every competition to use during weekly practices too.

The Scholastic Bowl is a general knowledge quiz competition. Matches consist of three rounds of questions, and correct answers are worth 10 points. The first round is 15 toss-up questions. The second round is 20 directed questions – 10 per team. The third round is 15 additional toss-up questions….

